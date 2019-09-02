McDonald's contributes £8.2 million to Mansfield's economy every year

McDonald's presence in Mansfield contributes a whopping £8.2 million to the town each year, research has revealed.

An independent economic report commissioned by the fast food restaurant to mark 45 years of operating in the UK reveals that the business and its suppliers have made a combined contribution of £8.2 million annually to Mansfield's economy.

The study, named Serving the UK: McDonald’s at 45, was researched by Development Economics to understand the value McDonald’s has made to the UK economy, local communities, its employees, customers and suppliers since it first started operating in the UK.

It builds on the economic data that McDonald’s published five years ago to mark its 40th anniversary in the UK.

As well as the town's restaurant jobs, Mansfield is home to W&J Linney Ltd, the company who manufactures digital signage in McDonald’s restaurants.

Though suppliers such as W&J Linney McDonald’s helps support a further 119 jobs in Mansfield.

There are two McDonald's restaurants in Mansfield, and a further two are planned for the town - one at Forest Town and one at Sherwood Oaks Business Park.

Jacqui Moore, the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant on Westgate said: "We employ people based on their qualities not their qualifications but, as the worlds of business and education move closer, there’s no longer a need to decide between learning and earning.

“There’s also no such thing as a typical 9-5 at my restaurants.

"We know that people take a job with McDonald's for all sorts of reasons, from wanting to earn some extra cash while studying at colleges or universities, to needing a flexible job that fits around childcare.

"That's why it's so important to us that we offer our employees flexible working options.”

Jacqui’s restaurants take part in anti-litter campaigns with Mansfield District Council and sponsor the Mansfield 10k, and Christmas market.

Jacqui herself is also an active member of Mansfield Business Improvement District, which entails raising funds for the company’s charity of choice, the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The report finds that overall the business and its supply chain is estimated to be worth £3.36 billion annually to the UK economy – and that over the past 45 years, the total economic contribution is £54.4 billion, spending £35.6 billion with UK businesses and creating 2.1 million jobs.

In the East Midlands as a whole McDonald’s has contributed £183m and supported 12,739 jobs – with local farmers receiving £20m.

By including suppliers, the total GVA contribution in the East Midlands is £245m.