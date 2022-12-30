MBE for north Nottinghamshire business leader Sally Gillborn in New Year's Honours

Sally Gillborn, of Mansfield, chief executive of North Notts Business Improvement District, has been made an MBE for her services to business and the economy of Nottinghamshire in this year’s honours list.

Mrs Gillborn, who took on the role when the BID was formed in 2017, following a major consultation of business members in the North Notts Place Board, secured a second five-year term for the organisation with an overwhelming ‘yes’ vote from members earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BID, the second largest and only district-wide BID in the country, aims to improve business in Bassetlaw using funds levied from participating businesses.

Sally Gillborn has been made an MBE in this year's honours

It works with businesses to help establish Bassetlaw as a place of economic prosperity and growth, such as by trying to fill up empty shops and offering specialist support to business owners. It also focuses on improving what it is like for visitors, shoppers and shopkeepers to be in North Notts, and making the district a go-to spot.

Most recently, Mrs Gillborn spearheaded the BID’s move from its old home in Retford to new premises in Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the honour, she said: “I’m shocked and grateful in equal measure at receiving this honour. I had no idea I had been nominated and it’s humbling to be recognised in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Gillborn (centre) with Councillor James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Counciland Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration, following the BID's move to Worksop

“I’m very proud of what the BID has achieved for the area and to be associated with the people and businesses within it. I also want to thank the BID team for its ongoing commitment and hard work and the North Notts BID private sector-led board for its continued support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was while in my previous role as North Notts Place Manager that it became abundantly clear the local business community were ready for change and committed to making North Nottinghamshire a better place.

"It was this local passion and the support of the North Notts Place Board that spurred me on to explore ways to take the place shaping work to the next level. I looked at BIDs nationally, which at that time consisted of mainly towns or city centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really believe the proof of the pudding is in the eating and, after being told at the beginning an area-wide BID wouldn’t work, we have not only completed our first five-year term, on September 1 this year we commenced our second term, following a resounding ‘yes’ vote at our second ballot in June.

“The BID has achieved some amazing results so far, investing more than £3.7 million in initiatives including the installation of 62 CCTV cameras with automatic number-plate recognition and 24 defibrillators in our industrial areas, offering free digital training courses to upskill workforces and a free maintenance and repair service.

Advertisement Hide Ad