Mayor vows increased patrols in coming days after brawl in Mansfield town centre

Mansfield's Mayor has vowed to increase warden patrols over the next few days following a brawl in the town centre.

Seven men have been arrested after the incident in Market Place on Wednesday, July 31, where a man was left injured.

A man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

In total seven men, aged 27, 28, 29, 34, 35, 43 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident.

Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield, said: "We would like to reassure the public that we take antisocial behaviour very seriously and work closely with the police to ensure Mansfield district remains a safe and welcoming place.

"This follows reports of a disturbance in Mansfield town centre yesterday afternoon, which resulted in a total of seven arrests.

"The incident was captured by the council’s high-quality CCTV system and the team alerted the police who responded within minutes.

"The council’s Antisocial Behaviour team and Neighbourhood Wardens are in town throughout today and will be there in the coming days providing a visible presence and extra reassurance to businesses and the public.

"Work is continuing to gather all available evidence to give to the police so they can apply for Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) on the back of any future court cases. If CBOs are breached this can result in serious penalties, including imprisonment, on conviction.

"The council’s Community Safety team continues to use all available powers and works tirelessly to tackle the minority who cause a nuisance for others. Alongside enforcement, our specialist outreach team continues to offer support to tackle the root causes of substance misuse and homelessness and encourage people to make permanent changes to their lifestyle."

