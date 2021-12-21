Mayor thanks Eastwood and Kimberley residents for generous donations to Christmas appeal

Gavin Etches, of Dodd Group Ltd, the Mayor of Broxtowe councillor Richard MacRae and Jessica Brannan, of Broxtowe Youth Homelessness, collected the donation items from the collection point.

The Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Richard MacRae, has thanked residents and schools for their donations to his 2021 Christmas Appeal.

This year’s appeal saw local people and schools donate thousands of items for people in need at collection points across the borough.

All of the items donated have helped to support local food banks and charities, including Brinsley Foodbank, Eastwood People’s Initiative and Eastwood Food Bank, as well as the Mayor’s chosen charity Broxtowe Youth Homelessness.

Primary school pupils with their donations for the Mayor's appeal.

The Mayor said: “I really wanted to do as much as possible to help support the food banks. It’s very important to help people and it’s all about bringing unity to the community.

“I would now like to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated an item to my Christmas appeal.

“Your donations will make a huge difference to so many people and it is very much appreciated. I would like to wish you all a merry Christmas."

A spokesperson for Broxtowe Youth Homelessness added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support the Mayor’s Christmas Appeal has had.

“Our young people are facing another difficult Christmas and to be able to offer them reassurance that we can provide them with some Christmas goodies and a few food items will mean a lot.