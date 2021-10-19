'Marvellous' Ravenshead friendship club gives 92-year-old Blidworth woman's life 'a purpose'

Cornwater Evergreens runs friendship and memory clubs Monday to Friday and enables members to take part in a range of activities, giving them the opportunity to socialise and stay active.

The organisation on Main Road, Ravenshead, turned 20 this year, and provides members with a three course meal alongside themed activities and chair-based exercise.

Nina, from Blidworth, attends three times a week and refers to the place as her ‘second home’ and praised the centre’s staff for their help during the pandemic.

Nina (left) and her friends taking part in chair-based exercise as part of Friendship Group, which she attends three days a week.

She said: "This place is absolutely marvellous and like a home to me.

"During lockdown, we received a bag from them each week with activities to do, and even a CD to continue our exercises – they even phoned up to check we had done them!

"What would we have done without them at our age?

"We do different things each week, from painting to pottery and we have people coming to sing for us – we have even had a harpist.

Alex working with Thelma St.Annes on a reminisce excercise.

"I can’t praise it enough, it gives my life a purpose each week.”

The club is open to residents throughout Nottinghamshire with potential new members having the option to try out a free taster day.

For more information or to book, call 01623 491159 or email [email protected]

The centre also has a charity shop on West Gate which helps to raise funds to support their work – the shop is currently accepting donations and is also looking for volunteers.

Movements to music with Julie Rose from move it or lose it.

For more information call 01623 656133 or email [email protected]

