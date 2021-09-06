Martial artist’s Mansfield fundraising will help people fight cancer

Dad-of-two Simon Scales, aged 52, is set to spar against 100 other people in two-minute rounds, back to back, using various styles of martial arts to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The fundraising event will take place at the Personal Best Academy, The Broadway, Mansfield, on Sunday, September 12, from 10am, and involve styles such as taekwondo, kickboxing and Thai boxing.

Simon, who has completed marathons and Tough Mudder events before now, says he is hoping to create awareness around the importance of research in beating cancer sooner, and wants to raise £1,000, which represents £1 for every person diagnosed daily in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Scales is preparing a lengthy martial arts fundraiser.

This will be a friendly event with his opponents being of all ages and abilities and includes those who have never done a combat discipline or sport.

Simon is a fourth degree blackbelt in ITF Taekwondo and a seasoned international competitor and instructor with more than 40 years of experience in studying various martial arts.

He said: “Like many people, I have lost friends and colleagues to cancer, most younger than me and before their time leaving loved ones and friends devastated.

“I know even more inspirational survivors fighting the toughest of fights to overcome the illness or simply to buy more time to be with those most precious to them.

Simon Scales is a fourth degree blackbelt in ITF taekwondo and a seasoned international competitor and instructor with more than 40 years of experience in studying various martial arts.

“Unfortunately there appears to be no sense of urgency for us to win this battle and funding is sporadic for the many organisations out there working on a cure.

“We have seen what happens when this urgency is created with the vaccines for coronavirus in a short space of time.

“I feel blessed to have my health and feel compelled to support Cancer Research UK, knowing this illness in all its guises affects everyone. This is about community cohesion with one focus and that is to smash cancer. It is also about cause and effect because research is key and this is where I believe the focus needs to be.”