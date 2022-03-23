Market Warsop school awarded White Ribbon Accreditation for its work to raise awareness of male violence against women

Meden School has been awarded White Ribbon Accreditation

Meden School, which is part of the Nova Education Trust, was given the status by White Ribbon UK, who are a leading charity engaging with men and boys in particular to end violence against women.

Male violence in all its forms has a major impact on women's health and safety, their well-being and their productivity.

Kim Hickinbotham, associate school leader, said: "Students and staff at the school strongly believe that violence needs to stop.

"All of us need to speak up and teach one another that violence is never the solution and together we can make a difference.

"The best place to start is with yourself and as individuals we have pledged to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

"We - as proud members of Meden School - promise to be part of the solution.”

The school’s pupils have been learning about the importance of this issue and how to raise awareness to prevent violence before it starts.

Lesedi said: "It is important to stand together to end violence against women, because by doing so we give all women the power to stand up for themselves.”

Daniel said: "As a male, it is important to understand about violence against women and let women know that there are men out there that they can get support from and talk to that want to help end violence.”

Leighton said: "It is important to stand up against violence to women because they need respecting. I want my mum and my sister to live in a violence-free world, which is why I am supporting the White Ribbon campaign with my school.”

Gaining White Ribbon Accreditation helps an organisation make a difference in communities to end violence against women and increases the knowledge and skills to address violence against women.