The Fashion Shop, run by twin sisters Mandy Wilson and Bev Lilley, has been a fixture on the high street in Market Warsop for more than 40 years but when Covid-19 hit in March 2020 the future looked rather bleak.

And as with all businesses, they didn't know what the future held but rather than just accepting the worst they embraced the challenge that was ahead.

The sisters quickly adapted taking the business online and using Facebook Live as a way of communicating with customers, both near and far.

Mandy Wilson and Bev Lilley have re-opened The Fashion Shop in a new, bigger premises in Market Warsop

Bev and Mandy continued to add to their range and put together outfit ideas for viewers to purchase online and the business went on to win Independent Retailer of the Year at the Chad Business Excellence Awards in 2020 in recognition of the way they had adapted to the changes forced upon them.

Mandy and Bev had always hoped to open their shop again and welcome customers in person as that's where their true passion lies.

It was a long journey though as the online side of the business had proved successful so more space was needed so the ladies came up with a solution and after more than eight months of building work and after being closed for more than two years, The Fashion Shop at Market Warsop is opening again on Saturday, April 30.

Still located on the High Street in Warsop, the shop is now twice the size with more than twice the selection.

Bev said: "It's been a strange couple of years with us having to change our way of working completely. We never thought we'd be creating outfits for customers without actually seeing them wearing them in person.

"We're a great team here at The Fashion Shop."

Mandy said: "We've got customers from all over the UK who have said they can't wait to come and see the shop. We just hope they don't all visit on one day.