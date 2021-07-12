Marked expansion in the East Midlands manufacturing during June

The index is a seasonally adjusted indicator that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the region’s manufacturing and service sectors.

The latest upturn in business activity remained marked and was the second-fastest since February 2018.

The rise in output was often attributed by panellists to stronger client demand and a further boost to new sales following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Maude, chairman of the Midlands and East Regional Board at NatWest. (Photo by Tom Parkes)

Private sector firms in the East Midlands signalled another substantial monthly expansion in new orders during June.

The rate of growth eased slightly from that seen in May, but was the second-fastest since August 2014.

The marked upturn was reportedly due to strong client demand and the ongoing reopening of the service sector following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

East Midlands private sector firms registered a strong rise in the level of outstanding business during June. The increase was the fastest on record, despite being among the slowest of the 12 monitored UK regions. Greater backlogs of work were often linked to staff shortages, supply-chain disruptions and greater new order inflows.

June data indicated another marked increase in output charges across the East Midlands private sector.

The rate of inflation was faster than the UK average and the quickest the region has seen since August 2008. Firms overwhelmingly linked the rise in selling prices to the pass-through of higher costs to clients when possible.

East Midlands private sector firms registered the least marked degree of confidence in the outlook for output over the coming year for five months in June.

John Maude, NatWest Midlands & East Regional Board, commented: “Firms in the East Midlands continued to register marked upturns in output and new orders in June, as stronger client demand and boosts to business conditions following the further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions supported total activity. Signs of labour shortages became apparent as backlogs of work rose strongly.

“Once again, cost pressures intensified in June. Higher wage bills and material prices led to a record-breaking rate of cost inflation.

“Improved demand conditions did allow firms to pass through some of these price hikes, however. Inflation concerns and uncertainty as to how long such demand conditions can last weighed on company sentiment, as business confidence dipped to a five-month low.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.