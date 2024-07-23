Mansfield's ten most expensive streets from the last five years revealed

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Mansfield postcodes, North Park, The Avenue and High Oakham Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest-priced homes are located across the Mansfield postcodes.

On North Park (NG18), four properties sold for an average of £631,250. The Avenue (NG18), five properties sold for an average of £543,000. Also, High Oakham Road (NG18) saw 13 properties sell for an average of £514,076.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on High Oakham Hill (NG18) sold for £975,000.”

