Mansfield's ten least expensive streets from the last five years revealed

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data some of the cheapest residential streets in Mansfield include The Granary, Newcastle Street and Bamford Drive.
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the lowest-priced homes are located across the Mansfield postcodes.
Some of the cheapest streets include The Granary (NG18), where five properties sold for an average of £54,400, Newcastle Street (NG18), where three properties sold for an average of £57,833 and Bamford Drive (NG18), where three properties sold for an average of £61,650.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“But there were properties that sold for £40,000 and under on Maun View (NG18), Bamford Drive (NG18) and Bagshaw Street (NG18).”
