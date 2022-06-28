Mansfield's Rhubarb Farm set to open its doors to visitors for Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme

Rhubarb farm provides training and volunteering opportunities to 90 people and consists of eight polytunnels, 100 hens, pigs, a donkey and a Shetland Pony.

It has a forest school barn, willow dome and arch, flower borders, small shop, pond, raised beds, comfrey bed and a comfrey fertiliser factory.

Cream teas will be served in the on site cafe in aid of Rhubarb Farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visit Rhubarb Farm in Nether Langwith, near Mansfield

So why not go along and meet the volunteers and experience Rhubarb Farm for yourself, and see the great work which goes on there.

The open day is taking place on Wednesday, July 6, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.