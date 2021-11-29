The Red Gate Inn on Westfield Lane, has been revealed on a list showing the county’s best pubs based on online reviews.

It follows research from food and drink specialists Coffee Friend, who analysed over 47,000 pubs registered in the United Kingdom. The team picked out some of the highest-rated establishments across the nation based on TripAdvisor reviews.Each pub had a 4.5/5 rating and waa selected based on thousands of reviews from regulars and visitors. The Red Gate Inn was considered one of the highest rated nationally, and praised for its “friendliness and good service.”

The Redgate Inn Mansfield which is in a list of the top 15 pubs in the UK

It received 329 “excellent” ratings (78%), and only two “terribles” out of 424 reviews.

Jason and Amy Booth, who have run the busy pub an eatery for the past 12 years, said they were “delighted,” to hear of their success, Jason adding, “It’s very good news, but we don’t really know much about it!”

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “Pubs are at the heart of the UK’s food and drink culture and with so many to choose from, our research team have done the hard yards to find the best of the best based on real customer experiences.

“After an awful 18 months for the hospitality sector, the pub industry has had to adapt and change its way of working, jumping over various hurdles in the meantime.“Now it’s brilliant to see so many establishments thriving again and customers able to enjoy the safe haven of a quintessential British pub to enjoy high quality food and drink.”