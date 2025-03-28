Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington from Mansfield has urged the UK government to eliminate the postcode lottery for gluten-free prescriptions after disclosing her diagnosis of coeliac disease.

Rebecca Adlington, 36, shared a brief video on Coeliac UK's Instagram account on Wednesday, March 26, where she discussed the condition and highlighted a petition to raise awareness of the disease and urge the government to act.

In the video, Rebecca revealed that she had recently been diagnosed with the condition.

She said: “As someone newly diagnosed with Coeliac disease, I have definitely quickly learned how vital gluten-free prescriptions are for managing this condition.

“But in some areas, these prescriptions are totally being cut.”

Coeliac UK's campaign to end the postcode lottery for gluten-free prescriptions reached an important milestone, having collected over 20,000 signatures.

On Wednesday, March 19, the charity presented its petition directly to 10 Downing Street, urging the UK Government to take action.

What is celiac disease?

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system incorrectly attacks the small intestine upon consuming gluten.

How it occurs

It occurs when the body's response to gluten damages the villi, small finger-like projections lining the small intestine that are essential for nutrient absorption.

Symptoms to look out for

Celiac disease can lead to various symptoms, such as digestive issues like diarrhea, abdominal pain, and bloating, along with fatigue, weight loss, and nutrient deficiencies.

Treatment

The only effective treatment for celiac disease is a strict, life-long gluten-free diet, which helps heal the small intestine and prevent further damage.

Support

For support related to celiac disease in the UK, Coeliac UK is the leading charity.

They offer valuable resources, a helpline, local groups, and information on gluten-free living.

Their dedicated helpline, available at 0333 332 2033, is staffed by dietitians and advisers and operates Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm.

For comprehensive information on celiac disease, the gluten-free diet, and related topics, visit www.coeliac.org.uk.