The Portland College Spring Fair is taking place on Sunday, May 22, from 10am to 4pm.

The college campus will be filled with wonderful stalls selling crafts, beautiful gifts and trinkets, food and drink. There will also be plenty of plant stalls, including one from the college’s own Horticulture department selling plants cultivated by their very own learners.

Children of all ages will be suitably entertained by fun fair rides, and exclusive Magical Entertainment provided by local business, Little Princess Parties who will be bringing Mickey, Minnie, Elsa and the Encanto sisters for two amazing sessions in the afternoon.

Tickets are available to book via the college website, www.portland.ac.uk.