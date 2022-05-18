Mansfield's Portland College Spring Fair is back

After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the long-running fundraising event that has been part of the Mansfield and Ashfield community for more than 30 years is back.

By Shelley Marriott
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 2:04 pm

The Portland College Spring Fair is taking place on Sunday, May 22, from 10am to 4pm.

The college campus will be filled with wonderful stalls selling crafts, beautiful gifts and trinkets, food and drink. There will also be plenty of plant stalls, including one from the college’s own Horticulture department selling plants cultivated by their very own learners.

Children of all ages will be suitably entertained by fun fair rides, and exclusive Magical Entertainment provided by local business, Little Princess Parties who will be bringing Mickey, Minnie, Elsa and the Encanto sisters for two amazing sessions in the afternoon.

Tickets are available to book via the college website, www.portland.ac.uk.

As a registered charity, the event is a crucial part of the college’s annual fundraising.

