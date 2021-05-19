Mansfield's ‘Naked Calendar Men’ raise thousands of pounds for good causes

The Mansfield’s ‘Naked Calendar Men’ presented a grand total of £22,391 to four good causes in the area following their lockdown charity drive to thank King’s Mill Hospital staff for their tireless work during the pandemic.

Money will be shared between the recipients, with £6,600 going directly to staff at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, £6,600 to the trust’s end of life care appeal and £6,600 to a disabled boy who is fundraising for home adaptations.

The rest of the proceeds have gone to the family of paramedic Charlie Goodwin, who died from coronavirus in April last year.

Touching tributes to NHS staff also feature on the calendar, which includes models from around the Mansfield area.

Neil Mckie, who features in the calendar, said he was delighted with the amount raised.

“The staff and trust team were very grateful and humbled by the work the team have put into this fundraiser, and we obviously thanked them for their gratitude. However, it is us that should be doing the thanking, which is exactly why we did what we did,” he said.

“The presentation brought down the curtain on this one, but plans are already being drawn up for the next one – so keep your eye out for news on that.

“We are really happy with the total raised, especially given that it was during a pandemic, so we want to say ‘thank you’ to each and every one of you who donated or purchased a calendar, and to our sponsors who helped make it happen.

“As well as donating to the NHS, we as a group also decided to help a local little boy called Mason and his family, who are passionately trying to raise £20,000 to adapt their family home to suit Mason’s needs.

"Mason is just four years old and needs 24-hour care, so the family are in desperate need of a ground floor bedroom and wet room and, whilst a Government grant helps, it does not cover what is needed so we decided to donate £6,600 to make a difference to Mason and his family.”

The ‘Naked for the NHS’ calendar is not the first time the men have stripped off for charity, having raised thousands of pounds for Fountaindale School at Harlow Wood on the Mansfield/Ashfield border in 2014.

And now King’s Mill bosses say the money the men have raised this time around will help to make ‘a real difference’ to patients.

Director of corporate affairs at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Shirley Higginbotham, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in raising funds through the calendar.

"It has helped to raise a significant amount of money towards our end of life appeal, which will help us to improve patient care and make a real difference to our patients.

"We are always grateful for the kindness and commitment shown by our community when it comes to raising funds for our hospitals, especially during what has been such a difficult time for everyone.”

