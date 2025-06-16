Mansfield's most and least expensive streets revealed over the last five years

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Mansfield postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Mansfield postcodes, Lichfield Lane, North Park and High Oakham Drive have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Mansfield include The Granary, Newcastle Street and Lord Street.

Commenting on the data, property solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

He added: “It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on High Oakham Drive (NG18) sold for £1,300,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £40,000 and under on Maun View (NG18), Bagshaw Street (NG18) and Elston Close (NG18).”

Did your street make the list?

1 . Lichfield Lane Mansfield's most expensive street is Lichfield Lane, NG18 4RE, where the average house price is £695,000 and there have been 3 sales in the last five years. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . North Park Mansfield's North Park (NG18 4PB) has an average house price of £631,250, with four houses sold in the last five years on the street. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . High Oakham Drive High Oakham Drive (NG18 5AL) is one of the most expensive streets in Mansfield, with an average house price of £577,666 and six houses sold in the last five years. Photo: Google Photo Sales