Mansfield's most and least expensive streets revealed over the last five years

Here are the most and least expensive streets in Mansfield, based on data from the last five years.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Mansfield postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Mansfield postcodes, Lichfield Lane, North Park and High Oakham Drive have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Mansfield include The Granary, Newcastle Street and Lord Street.

Commenting on the data, property solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

He added: “It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on High Oakham Drive (NG18) sold for £1,300,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £40,000 and under on Maun View (NG18), Bagshaw Street (NG18) and Elston Close (NG18).”

Did your street make the list?

Mansfield's most expensive street is Lichfield Lane, NG18 4RE, where the average house price is £695,000 and there have been 3 sales in the last five years.

1. Lichfield Lane

Mansfield's most expensive street is Lichfield Lane, NG18 4RE, where the average house price is £695,000 and there have been 3 sales in the last five years. Photo: Google

Mansfield's North Park (NG18 4PB) has an average house price of £631,250, with four houses sold in the last five years on the street.

2. North Park

Mansfield's North Park (NG18 4PB) has an average house price of £631,250, with four houses sold in the last five years on the street. Photo: Google

High Oakham Drive (NG18 5AL) is one of the most expensive streets in Mansfield, with an average house price of £577,666 and six houses sold in the last five years.

3. High Oakham Drive

High Oakham Drive (NG18 5AL) is one of the most expensive streets in Mansfield, with an average house price of £577,666 and six houses sold in the last five years. Photo: Google

High Oakham Road (NG18 5AJ) has an average house price of £546,750, with 12 properties sold in the last five years.

4. High Oakham Road

High Oakham Road (NG18 5AJ) has an average house price of £546,750, with 12 properties sold in the last five years. Photo: Google

