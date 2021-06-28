Mansfield's Mayor tours new businesses

The five businesses he visited, Mansfield Refillery in Warsop, Burner and Wick in Mansfield Woodhouse, Darren Bettison Wellbeing Services in Ladybrook and the Toffee Hut, and Victoria Hallam Hair Salon, in Mansfield town centre, have all benefited from Mansfield District Council's Vacant Shop Grant scheme.

Mayor Andy said: "These are exactly the kind of quality independent businesses we are keen to welcome in Mansfield.

"I was so impressed by the drive and professionalism of the business owners who I met and they really showed what this district has to offer at its best.

Mayor Andy Abrahams with Toffee Hut owner Rachel Richards

"They help to forge a unique identity to our high streets as well as embracing the latest trends in online shopping to reach audiences that go way beyond our own neighbourhood.

"The products of one of the businesses, Toffee Hut, have even caught the eye of Harrods and Selfridges.

"The council is fully committed to supporting local enterprise in every way possible to show that Mansfield is 'Open for Business'.

"By shopping local, people will be supporting jobs and boosting the local economy which keeps this district thriving and vibrant.

Mansfield has seen a surge of start-ups during the past year with 95 business support enquiries since September 2020, 51 from new businesses.

During the pandemic, the council has distributed a total of £34.5 million in government support grants and £48,000 in council business support grants.

The Vacant Shop Grant offers independent traders who take a vacant retail space in the district up to £2,500 towards improvements to premises, fixtures and fittings, rental payments, insurance premiums, advertising and marketing costs.

There are also council grants of up to £2,500 available for new businesses, expanding businesses or for independent retailers who want to improve their shop front.

Other support measures include providing Covid Marshals and Ambassadors to offer advice to businesses and the public how to operate safely, peer to peer sessions supported by Mansfield and Ashfield 2020 to enable businesses to learn from each other and support from Environmental Health, Licencing and Town Centre operations to businesses on the ground.

To find out more about how the council can help your business or help make your business ideas a reality find out more at www.mansfield.gov.uk/makingbusiness, email [email protected] or call 01623 463499.

The website also has information about how businesses can prepare for Brexit, details of the Discretionary Rate Relief Scheme, networking opportunities, accessing free business advice, investment funding and training.

The council's business support service works closely with Mansfield and Ashfield 2020, D2N2 Growth hub, NBV Enterprise Solutions, East Midlands Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses.

Services offered by the council to businesses includes help with finding the right premises and relocation support and it can also advise on Covid-secure reopening.

In addition, it can advise an employer on how to develop, train and re-skill their workforce to encourage staff retention and attract talent, including employing young people.