News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mansfield's highest-rated hairdressers and salons: 19 of the best places according to Google reviews

Mansfield is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

By Shelley Marriott
3 minutes ago

And as there are so many to choose from we’ve selected some of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons given a 4.5 out of 5 star rating or more according to reviews on Google.

So if you’re new to the area and looking for somewhere to book an appointment or if you fancy a change this might come in useful.

Or take a look at your regular hairdresser’s rating.

These are listed in no particular order.

1. Mansfield's highest-rated hairdressers and salons

These are some of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Mansfield

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Venue Hair & Beauty Salon

The Venue Hair & Beauty Salon on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 45 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Elite Hair & Beauty

Elite Hair & Beauty on Cavendish Street, Mansfield, has a 4.9/5 rating based on 75 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Studio 29

Studio 29 on Littleworth, Mansfield, has a 4.7/5 rating based on 47 reviews.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
MansfieldGoogle