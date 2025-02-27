Mansfield’s crime rate falls by 15 per cent in a year

Overall crime in Mansfield has dropped by 15 per cent over the past year, according to figures from Notts Police.

The overall fall is highest drop in crime in all districts and boroughs across Nottinghamshire.

A report on the figures was discussed at Mansfield District Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 25.

It shows a 24 per cent fall in drug possession crimes during the past 12 months, along with a 12 per cent drop in drug dealing offences and a 29 per cent reduction in shop theft across the town.

Incidents of anti-social behaviour have also dipped, according to the figures.

Kylie Davies, Mansfield Neighbourhood Inspector for Notts Police, said the force needs more resources to tackle dangerous driving in rural and isolated parts of Mansfield.

She told councillors: “Unfortunately for Mansfield, although we have a tiny bit of rural on us we don’t get a lot of the rural policing fund.

“However at the moment we are in talks with the rural policing team to get us a provision of vehicles we can use in the desert [a patch of land close to the Oak Tree lane estate], and we really hope we can get those so we can police these areas more effectively.”

Coun Stuart Richardson (Lab), the Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, praised the local policing teams for their efforts in tackling crime across the town.

He said: “The reduction in crime shows that you clearly are doing a fantastic job.

“We all know that policing is not easy.

“The data speaks for itself that crime is being reduced, you are deserving of a congratulations from the council.”

Anti-social behaviour is broken down into three recorded categories – nuisance, personal and environmental.

Nuisance behaviour reduced by 12 per cent, personal dropped by five per cent, while environmental showed a 20 per cent increase.

Figures also showed a reduction of 15 per cent in criminal damage and arson, 22 per cent in all theft offences including vehicle and bicycle thefts, a 19 per cent reduction in public disorder and 12 per cent in violence against the person offences.