Mansfield’s crime rate falls by 15 per cent in a year

By Latifa Yedroudj, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Overall crime in Mansfield has dropped by 15 per cent over the past year, according to figures from Notts Police.

The overall fall is highest drop in crime in all districts and boroughs across Nottinghamshire.

A report on the figures was discussed at Mansfield District Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It shows a 24 per cent fall in drug possession crimes during the past 12 months, along with a 12 per cent drop in drug dealing offences and a 29 per cent reduction in shop theft across the town.

A report on the figures was discussed at Mansfield District Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meetingA report on the figures was discussed at Mansfield District Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting
A report on the figures was discussed at Mansfield District Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting

Incidents of anti-social behaviour have also dipped, according to the figures.

Kylie Davies, Mansfield Neighbourhood Inspector for Notts Police, said the force needs more resources to tackle dangerous driving in rural and isolated parts of Mansfield.

She told councillors: “Unfortunately for Mansfield, although we have a tiny bit of rural on us we don’t get a lot of the rural policing fund.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However at the moment we are in talks with the rural policing team to get us a provision of vehicles we can use in the desert [a patch of land close to the Oak Tree lane estate], and we really hope we can get those so we can police these areas more effectively.”

Coun Stuart Richardson (Lab), the Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, praised the local policing teams for their efforts in tackling crime across the town.

He said: “The reduction in crime shows that you clearly are doing a fantastic job.

“We all know that policing is not easy.

“The data speaks for itself that crime is being reduced, you are deserving of a congratulations from the council.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anti-social behaviour is broken down into three recorded categories – nuisance, personal and environmental.

Nuisance behaviour reduced by 12 per cent, personal dropped by five per cent, while environmental showed a 20 per cent increase.

Figures also showed a reduction of 15 per cent in criminal damage and arson, 22 per cent in all theft offences including vehicle and bicycle thefts, a 19 per cent reduction in public disorder and 12 per cent in violence against the person offences.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice