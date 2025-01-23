Mansfield’s council house rent could rise by 2.7 per cent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council house rent could go up by 2.7 per cent in Mansfield if councillors approve the plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield District Council wants to increase social housing rents from March. The planned increase is the most allowed under the Government’s rules.

Since 2020, councils have been able to decide rent increases, following Government guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These rules allow rents to go up by the consumer price index, plus 1 per cent, each year.

Mansfield District Council wants to increase social housing rents from March.

The index is a list of how much a series of high street goods cost in the UK over time, and is used as a guide to indicate the rate of inflation – the speed at which things are becoming more expensive over time.

If the proposed social housing rents go-ahead, the average increase in rent of a one-bed social housing will be an average of £2.30 per week and £2.53 per week for a two-bed.

A three-bed social housing would rise by an average of £2.70 a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are currently 6,106 social rent properties and 189 affordable rent properties in Mansfield.

Many, but not all, tenants will get help to pay for the increase through benefits they already get to cover their housing costs.

This year’s proposed increase would be the lowest in three years, according to figures, if it goes ahead.

For the last two financial years, the district council increased it by 4.4 per cent (2023/2024) and 7.7 per cent (2024/25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement came as part of the authority’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on Thursday, January 16.

Coun Craig Whitby (Lab), the Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance, provided his response to the recommendations a committee looking at the authority’s financial planning.

During the meeting, he said: “As you know, setting a balanced budget is never easy. The savings we propose must address the deficit in a tangible way while meeting our legal requirements and reflecting the responsibility entrusted to us by the public.”

The Labour-run authority is also proposing a a 2.99 per cent council tax rise for the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield District Council is on track to close a budget deficit this year by cutting costs and using reserves.

The decision to raise social housing rents will be determined at a full cabinet meeting in February.