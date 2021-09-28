Mansfield's biggest bus service operator Stagecoach to create a more inclusive workforce
Stagecoach, Mansfied’s biggest bus and coach operator, is marking National Inclusion Week with new diversity and inclusion targets to boost the number of females within its leadership team and create a more ethnically diverse workforce.
To support these targets, Stagecoach has launched new employee led diversity and inclusion networks across the UK, enabling colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of making Stagecoach even stronger.
Six employee networks have been created to represent different groups of employees across Stagecoach. The themes were chosen as part of a colleague forum involving employees from across the country and include [email protected], Multicultural Network, Carer’s Network, Parent’s Network, Ex-forces Network and LGBTQ+ Network.
The new employee networks are designed as a volunteer-led community within Stagecoach who are given the freedom to push boundaries, encourage change, support colleagues and be a collective voice to continue to make Stagecoach a great place to work.
Clare Burles, people director for Stagecoach, said: “We’re proud of the steps we have taken so far in creating an inclusive company that welcomes talented people, helping them to develop and to be the best they can be, whoever they are and wherever they’re from.
“Initiatives such as the new employee networks and the creation of a new dedicated role for diversity and inclusion demonstrate a major step forward, and will help to ensure we can continue to recognise and celebrate everyone’s differences, and create an even better place to work for our existing and new employees.”