Mansfield's biggest bus service operator Stagecoach to create a more inclusive workforce

To support these targets, Stagecoach has launched new employee led diversity and inclusion networks across the UK, enabling colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of making Stagecoach even stronger.

Six employee networks have been created to represent different groups of employees across Stagecoach. The themes were chosen as part of a colleague forum involving employees from across the country and include [email protected], Multicultural Network, Carer’s Network, Parent’s Network, Ex-forces Network and LGBTQ+ Network.

The new employee networks are designed as a volunteer-led community within Stagecoach who are given the freedom to push boundaries, encourage change, support colleagues and be a collective voice to continue to make Stagecoach a great place to work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach marks National Inclusion Week with plan to create a more inclusive workforce

Clare Burles, people director for Stagecoach, said: “We’re proud of the steps we have taken so far in creating an inclusive company that welcomes talented people, helping them to develop and to be the best they can be, whoever they are and wherever they’re from.