Mansfield's Bannatyne health club members help raise money for Barnardo’s this Christmas

Members who donate a minimum of £5 through the bespoke Just Giving page, www.justgiving.com/campaign/BannatyneBarnardos, will receive a free guest day pass from the health club as a thank you, enabling them to bring a friend for free.

Martin Adkins, general manager at the Bannatyne health club Mansfield, said: “This is a fantastic initiative that is enabling our members to support a very worthwhile charity, and get a little something from us in return.

“Members can simply make a donation via the Just Giving page, or we’re happy to support them doing different sponsored challenges in the club to raise money that way.

Bannatyne health club in Mansfield is in partnership with the children’s charity Barnardo’s

“Every £5 will help Barnardo’s make a difference.”

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and chairman at the Bannatyne Group, said: “The partnership with Barnardo’s will give a focus for our Christmas fundraising and hopefully we can raise a lot of money to help it carry out its amazing work transforming the lives of vulnerable children across the UK.”

Rebecca Mauger, director of fundraising and marketing for Barnardo’s, said: “We are very grateful to the Bannatyne Group, their members and employees for their support.

"We want all children to feel safe and happy at Christmas but, with the sharp rise in food and energy costs this year, many families we support are enduring unprecedented financial strain.”