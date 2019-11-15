Mansfield youngsters make a splash for air ambulance charity

Little swimmers from Mansfield raised almost £4,000 when they took part in Puddle Ducks’ annual charity swim - in their pyjamas.

Baby and child swim school Puddle Ducks hosts an annual charity pyjama swim, where little ones and their parents leave their swimming trunks and costumes at home, to raise money for charity.

Parents and children from Puddle Ducks swim school, ready for their PJ swim

Not only do the youngsters enjoy lots of laughs, they learn valuable skills such as learning to swim fully clothed.

The Lincolnshire and Newark group, who swim at at South Forest Leisure Complex, Mansfield, smashed their fundraising target, and raised £3,962 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance during the swim - almost double the £1,195 they raised last year.

Nicola Wilson, owner of Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire and Newark, said: “We are so proud to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, as they do such an amazing job across our region.

"Because of support they receive from the community, they have now started a phased approach to operate their service 24-hours a day.”

“At Puddle Ducks we are completely mad about swimming and to prove it we like to encourage all of our swimmers, from the youngest to the oldest to take part in our really popular charity PJ Week.

"The week provides our swimmers with the opportunity to see how it would feel to be in the water fully clothed after an accidental submersion into water, showing them that they can still swim and turn to safety.”

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is a helicopter emergency service operating throughout Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Thanks to their state of the art helicopter and highly-skilled pilots, paramedics and doctors they are able to give some of the most critically ill and injured people their very best chance of survival in emergency situations.

Puddle Ducks provides award winning swimming classes for children from birth to 10 years old. Teachers focus on creating a nurturing environment, which supports independent swimming for children of all abilities.

For more information about Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire and Newark please call 01949 831322 or visit puddleducks.com