Children at Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, School Lane, have been making decorations to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne, as well as making a card to send to the Queen.

Amy Bennett, nursery co-ordinator, said: “They have been engaged in the activities, learning about the jubilee which enhances the children’s development in understanding the world.”

She said the nursery was also planning a tea party to celebrate.

