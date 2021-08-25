Mansfield Woodhouse woman supporting grassroots football in bid to bounce back after pandemic

Sarah Dyer is Mansfield Woodhouse-born and bred and, after losing her beloved mum, Maureen, two years ago, decided to take over Radway, the health and safety training business she had been working at for many years.

Unfortunately, just a few months after the takeover, the pandemic hit and her business ground to a halt – but the 51-year-old knew she needed to boost the business.

She searched for ways to help relaunch her brand and finally settled on football, picked a local team to sponsor and took up an advertising board at Mansfield Town FC.

Sarah with her advertising board at the ground.

Sarah said: “After mum died I needed to do something to focus my future.

“She had been poorly for a while and suddenly, finding myself with more time on my hands, I knew I had to find something to keep me busy.

“I’d been working for my current company for many years in sales so, when the opportunity arose, I decided to take over the business with my friend Jayne Herbert and rebrand.”

Hillside H&S Training was launched, which specialises in bespoke health and safety training packages for businesses and individuals.

Hillside specialise in bespoke training packages

As the coronavirus pandemic hit, face-to-face training stopped completely, leaving Sarah wondering how she could continue with the relaunch.

She decided to sponsor a kit for Kirkby-based Beaufort United and also sponsored an advertising board at the Stags’ One Call Stadium, in a bid to get the company’s new name out there.

“I had to do something, and thought local football was a great option, especially as Stags offers great networking opportunities too.” Sarah said.

“Unfortunately Beaufort weren’t able to use their kit last season, but hopefully it will get some use now matches are beginning to happen again.

“Business has been really quiet over the last 18 months, with so many businesses closing down, it’s been really hard.

“I’m hoping that now things are opening up again that we can really start getting out and about and businesses can start building back up again.”

