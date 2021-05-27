Mansfield Woodhouse wildlife centre in desperate appeal for food and financial support

The Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Centre is run by Cheryl Martins from her home on Brown Avenue but is currently temporarily closed due to a lack of space ahead of it relocating to larger premises in Pleasley Vale.

She looks after a variety of injured species including birds, hedgehogs and waterfowl and was given planning approval by Mansfield District Council in January to move to the new site.

Cheryl, who has run the operation from her back garden for more than 18 years, says the move will mean she will be able to care for more animals than ever before.

Some recent rescues - two owls at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue

But for now, until legal issues surrounding the move is finalised, she is having to prioritise which animals she can care for and can only take vet referrals for the time being.

Cheryl said: “I worry about those I can't help and have had to turn away when I'm full, I can only do so much on my own.

"I have closed temporarily due to lack of space. As soon as the solicitors have finalised the lease for the new centre, we will need to get cracking on the refurbishment to get it up and running. I can't wait to get the new place, we will be able to help so many more.”

John Coxhead hands over donated food to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue's Cheryl Martins.

Now the shelter has issued an appeal for donations of funds and food, as well as support from businesses.

“We are desperate for funds and food. We're also looking for any local companies who would be willing to donate time or essential items to help get us set up,” Cheryl said.

"Obviously we can't store much in our present location, but any pledges of help when the time comes would be great.”

A tiny bunny in the shelter at Mansfield Woodhouse.

Anyone with a wildlife casualty is asked to contact an alternative rescue or their nearest vet.

“We will always do our best to give advice and get reopened as soon as possible. But at the moment we must prioritise the animals we currently have,” Cheryl told Chad.