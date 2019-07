Over £500 was raised, which will allow the centre to organise future events such as the Christmas Fair. Centre manager Sally Gregory Wright is hoping to provide a free Santa's grotto, and is looking for donations to make this possible. You can contact her on 07412817610.

Rebecca Evans of Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe entertaining the crowds jpimedia Buy a Photo

Dennis Hursthouse, two on the fairground rides jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictured enjoying the day are Aurel Moldovan with children Cosmin, Aurel, Leonard, Narcis and Jasmina jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kasacombat students Shane Grundy and Sam Scott-Spencer giving a demonstration jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more