Mansfield Woodhouse Probus members hear about famous Marathon Des Sables

Members and guests were welcomed by the president, who commented on the good attendance at the meeting.

The minutes of the last meeting, together with reports from the treasurer, almoner and attendance officer were presented and accepted.

The speaker, Chris Vasper was introduced, who gave an excellent presentation on his experiences when competing in the famous Marathon Des Sables.

The latest Probus meeting.

This ultra-marathon is reputed to be the toughest in the world and the presentation by Chris showed photographs and videos highlighting the wonderful scenery and the harshness of the terrain.

Chris detailed the preparation required leading up to the race as well as the vast organisation involved.

The president gave the vote of thanks to Chris for an excellent presentation, particularly as he stepped in at short notice due to the scheduled speaker being unable to attend.

At the end of the meeting members and guests then enjoyed a first-class lunch..

Members and guests met again at the Hostess for a pie-and-peas supper and quiz evening.

More than 50 people attended this regular event which again was a huge success with thanks going to the Hostess.

The president and some members attended a Remembrance Service in Mansfield Woodhouse, where a wreath was laid on behalf of the club.

More than 80 Members, wives and guests met up at the Hostess for a Christmas lunch.

After a welcome by president Terry Ram, Clive Jonathan Rudd provided the excellent entertainment with a superb collection of songs from the 1950s to the ’70s.

Clive’s programme was very much appreciated by all.

Terry presented life memberships to Peter Davenport and Ray Vasper in recognition of their many years of service to the club, in which they had carried out many duties including president, treasurer, almoner, and serving on the committee.

Members and guests were then treated to a first-class, three-course Christmas lunch.

The president gave a vote of thanks for the entertainment and to the Hostess for providing its usual wonderful hospitality.

The next meeting of the club is on January 5, with a talk by Adrian Grey on the top 10 scandals of Sherwood Forest.

