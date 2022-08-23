Mansfield Woodhouse home praised by CQC for 'enhancing and enriching' lives

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The praise was dished out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an unannounced inspection of Cherry Tree House on Park Hall Road, which consists of self-contained flats for six adults under the age of 65.

The inspectors rated the Park Hall Road home ‘Good’ in all categories, concluding that it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The CQC report read: “The home has enough appropriately skilled staff to meet people’s needs.

Bouncing for joy at Cherry Tree House after the CQC report are (from left), the home's social care peripatetic manager Kiri Fulwood and deputy managers Sophie Hill and Christie Asplin.

"Residents receive kind, compassionate and good-quality care, support and treatment. Staff protect and respect residents’ privacy and dignity.”

Cherry Tree House is run by leading private company, Cygnet Health Care, which oversees a wide range of homes and services across the country for people with mental health needs, autism and learning disabilities.

The home is a specialist residential service designed to offer users the next step towards greater independence in society.

The CQC found the home, which is managed by Dale Cooper, was clean, well-equipped and well-maintained. It gave residents “opportunities to try new activities that enhanced and enriched their lives”.

Cherry Tree House on Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, which is a residential home for up to six adults with learning disabilities and autism.

Residents “had a fulfilling and meaningful everyday life” thanks to responsive staff who developed a rapport with them and understood them well.

"Residents lead empowered lives because of the ethos, values, attitudes and behaviours of the management and staff,” the report went on.

Dr Tony Romero, the chief executive officer of Cygnet Health Care, said: “I’m delighted the CQC has recognised the fantastic work being done by staff at Cherry Tree House to provide residents with the highest standards of care.

Staff and residents at Cherry Tree House in Mansfield Woodhouse celebrate the 'Good' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

"The team work diligently to ensure all residents can fulfil their potential.”

Kiri Fulwood, social care peripatetic manager at the home, was also pleased with the CQC verdict.

She said: “Over the last year, the whole team at Cherry Tree House has gone above and beyond to help support a new vision for the home.

"Staff have worked closely with management to implement positive changes and gain the best outcomes for residents.