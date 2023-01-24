Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link gets funding boost from Mansfield MP

Mr Bradley said: “I've been to visit Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link to find out more about their mosaic project.

"It's all part of the 300th birthday of Major Hayman Rooke, who was a local author, astronomer and all sorts of other things, and who discovered the original mosaic in the late 17th century. He's also the reason that the Major Oak has its title, because of his extensive writings about Sherwood Forest.

"He lived in Woodhouse Place just off the A60 and is actually buried at St Edmunds.

Ben Bradley presented a cheque to Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link at the library.

“It was fascinating to hear all these stories, as well as some of the other projects like sourcing and sharing all of the stories of the men Woodhouse lost during the World Wars, with more and more detail and photos appearing on the walls of Mansfield Woodhouse Library.

“They're a fab group of volunteers and I'm really grateful for all the work they're doing to fundraise, explore our heritage and also to draw the community in to it.

"With that in mind I was pleased to be able to contribute £400 to the mosaic project from my Councillors Divisional Fund.

“It's also fab to see the library flourishing with such a range of community engagement and services.