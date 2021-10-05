Sarah Louise Jeffcoat and her partner Michael Goddard with sons Zak and Ben Goddard, took part in Challenge 60 in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer.

The charity challenge was to complete 60 miles by either running, swimming or cycling, during 30 days of September.

Sarah Louise, who is 41, and Michael, 42, only heard about the challenge on September 7, but jumped at the chance to get involved. They smashed the challenge with Sarah Louise cycling 170 miles, while Michael completed around 200 miles.

Meanwhile, seventeen-year old-Ben has achieved approximately 70 miles on his bike, whilst 11-year-old Zak pedalled more than 75 miles.

Altogether, the family have raised around £550, although more money is coming in, and Michael’s employer Forterra brick works, is set to match his final amount, which is yet to be counted, but is expected to be at least £700.

The family have yet to tot up the complete total as Sarah Louise, who works as an engineering co-ordinator, has pledged to keep the challenge going for a bit longer yet.

During their epic efforts, the family members would cycle alone or together, covering different routes and distances, mainly around Shirebrook Woods, along various pit trails around Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Teveral, Kings Mil Reservoir, and the Ladybrook and Debdale areas.

Sarah Louise explained the motivation for taking part in the challenge.

She said: “A child’s cancer diagnosis is always traumatic, especially now. And for their families, the double crisis of Coronavirus and cancer will bring terrible anxiety, isolation and money problems.

"The charity we are fundraising for helps families of children and young adults up to the age of 25 who have been diagnosed with cancer.”

She added “We are still collecting, if anyone would like to donate, they can do so on https://www.facebook.com/donate/877528533148276/?fundraiser_source=external_url

“It has been quote challenging, but it has felt been good to push ourselves, to get outside and do something for a good cause. It was also nice to get out into the countryside, and enjoy the fresh air!”

