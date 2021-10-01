Yvette Price-Mear and her husband Tony have renewed their wedding vows every 10 years.

According to Yvette, as the pair left St Edmund’s Church, back on October 24, 1981, the couple said of their marriage: “Wasn’t that wonderful? Shall we do it again every 10 years?

So they did – in 1991, 2001 and 2011.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony and Yvette Price-Mear at their wedding in 1981

However, when the couple, both aged 59, planned their 40th ruby anniversary renewal in 2021, with a romantic, candle-lit ceremony at the church with 200 guests, Covid rules struck, limiting guest numbers to 60.

Yvette said: “How do you uninvite 140 people? We’d planned 20 bridesmaids and two page boys.”

Live broadcast

Instead, the Shared Lives carers decided on a live vow renewal on Mansfield 103.2, so everyone could be involved.

The station is hosting a special outside broadcast, from Forest Town Arena, and the couple will be on, on October 24, between 9am-1pm, during the Katie Trinder Brunch Show.

Katie, has worked at Mansfield 103.2, since it launched in 1999, but is also a qualified celebrant with the Academy of Professional Celebrants.

Yvette and Tony do not want any gifts from their guests, but ask them to buy raffle tickets and bring raffle prizes, to raise money for the Carer’s Trust, the 4th Mansfield Woodhouse Scouts and the King’s Mill Hospital Toy Appeal.

As many weddings were cancelled during Covid, leaving many disappointed not to be bridesmaids or pageboys, the couple are inviting anyone to join their celebration, as a ‘virtual’ bridesmaid or pageboy.

They ask people to take a photograph of themselves, their children or even pets, make a suggested donation of £1 via gofund.me/6924433d and email the photograph to [email protected]

On Sunday, October 24, at noon, people are asked to Tweet their photo to @mansfield103 with the hash tag #Tonyandyvettes40th.

Yvette is also currently midway through a UK-wide ‘bingo-a-thon,’ to mark her 60th birthday in December.

As of Sunday, she had raised £6,000, has travelled 3,000 miles and visited 36 Mecca bingos.

She has 24 more to go in the fundraiser for the Pet Bereavement Support Group, a charity she founded in 1993.