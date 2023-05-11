The club held its regular monthly meeting at The Hostess restaurant, Sookholme, where members “were entertained to an excellent presentation by Bob Massey on the story of John Robinson and the Home Brewery”.

Bob explained how the brewing industry developed from each village producing their own beer which was drunk by all, since it was safer to drink than water which was the cause of disease such as typhoid and cholera.

John and his family started from small-scale production at Home Farm and rapidly expanded the business, moving to a site in Arnold which was developed due to the purchase of a large area of land.

Club members and their families enjoy an afternoon tea.

Members heard how a large number of pubs were purchased which helped with the expansion.

A club spokesman said: “A most interesting and informative presentation was much appreciated by all.”

The branch president then reported on a visit to the East Bridgford Garden Centre where members enjoyed a “superb” afternoon tea, before a reminder of the “Ladies’ Day” meeting on June 3, with a talk by Steve Allen on History with a Difference, followed by a three-course lunch.

The next regular meeting is on July 6 with a talk by Andy Smart, entitled Long Hair and Muddy Boots.

Arrangements are in hand for a short walk in August and there will be a Race Night on September 19.

