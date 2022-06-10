Mansfield Woodhouse children learn about people who help with library visit

Children at a Mansfield Woodhouse nursery were thrown into their latest topic with a visit to their local library.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:33 am

The children from Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, off Welbeck Road, visited Mansfield Woodhouse library at the start of their new topic, ‘people who help us’.

Amy Bennett, nursery co-ordinator, said: “We took the children to the library to find books all relating to this topic and discussed different occupations.

“We also looked on our walk to the library for different vehicles and shops relating to this topic too.“When we got back to nursery the children chose different outfits to wear based on people who help us.”

Children at the library.

Matilda Burton, aged two, dressed as one of the 'people who help us'.
Three-year-old Ella Price picks out a book at Mansfield Woodhouse Library.