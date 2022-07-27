Mansfield Woodhouse charity shop appeals for volunteers

Partnership, of High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, is a charity shop selling second-hand clothing and items.

Funds raised at the shop are donated to various international, national and local charities.

Disability Nottinghamshire, Women’s Refuge in Mansfield and East Midlands Air Ambulance charity have all been supported by Partnershop in recent times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity shop can be found at 6 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The shop, attached to the St Edmund’s Church committee in Mansfield Woodhouse, is run by volunteers and is open Mondays-Fridays, from 9am-4pm, and Saturdays, from 9am-12.30pm.

And it is now looking for more volunteers, aged over-18 who can spare a few hours a week to help.

Lesley Clay, shop manager, said: “We are a non-profit making shop – all money taken through the till, is then donated to different charities.

“We have to donate to one international charity, one national charity and two to three local charities. We do that up to three times a year.

“We accept donations of clothes, children’s toys, DVDs and books, but are unable to accept electrical donations and large pieces of furniture – any donations we can’t sell are recycled.

“Partnershop has been on High Street for nearly 30 years, but we were closed for 18 months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We opened our doors last August, with a refurbished shop.

“Many of our customers have returned and are happy with these changes and we have new customers too, which is great.”