Mansfield Woodhouse care home rated 'outstanding' by inspectors

Esmer House, on Peafield Lane, provides care and accommodation for up to six people with learning disabilities, autistm, or Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes a wide range of physical symptoms, learning difficulties and behavioural problems.

.And the Care Quality Commission has today announced the Voyagecare-run home has been rated ‘outstanding’ following an inspection in September.

The inspection found people using the service benefited from outstanding care that had changed their lives for the better, enabling them to live fulfilling and happy lives.

Esmer House, Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

The home was rated outstanding for being responsive and well-led, good for being safe, caring and effective, and outstanding overall.

Impressed

Natalie Reed, CQC head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said: “Our inspectors were extremely impressed by the level of support Esmer House offered the vulnerable people in its care.

“From the moment people joined the service, there was great commitment to ensure they led fulfilling, happy and healthy lives. Effective and strong leaders ensured people received an extremely personalised service that considered their hobbies, preferences and goals.

“One of the characteristics of Prader-Willi syndrome is weight gain and it was impressive to see there had been a reduction in weight for all people living in the home due to staff supporting them to follow a healthy diet.

“This weight loss meant people had increased mobility, relied less on medicines and had an improved quality of life.

“Throughout our inspection, staff demonstrated a non-judgemental, kind and extremely supportive approach towards people. Relatives told us that the level of care was excellent, and staff would always go the extra mile.

“Where people had individual goals, staff worked with people to fulfil these. For example, one person wanted to go on holiday, so staff supported them to research the destination and book the activities they wanted.

“All of this meant the service was providing the best care for people and the whole team at Esmer House deserves to be congratulated.”

Highlights of the report include ‘staff were exceptionally skilled’, ‘people were supported to take an active role in the local community’ and ‘people's care plans were consistently and comprehensively reviewed'.