Mansfield Woodhouse business among top 20 home care providers

Your Home Care launched in July last year when co-founders Scott Marsh and Paul Pitchford literally started with nothing – not even an office, staff or clients

Now the business, which helps to look after people in their own homes, has been recognised in the Home Care Awards 2021 as being a top provider in the East Midlands

The awards are based on the ‘excellent reviews it has been given by the people who they care for’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Your Home Care team, including Paul Pitchford, left, and Scott Marsh, right.

It is a major accolade for the company, which is now accredited by the Care Quality Commission, has 36 care assistants, a registered care manager, recruitment manager, and offices on The Sidings in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Scott said: “This is brilliant and is of course testament to the work of the whole team that we have here at Your Home Care.

“We aim to make a difference to people’s lives, and so to receive such good news really is something that makes us proud.”

The annual Home Care Awards recognise 20 of the top-rated home care providers in each region of the UK and the top 20 home care groups in the UK based on reviews from service users/clients and their family/friends.

All of the reviews for Your Home Care give it five stars out of five, a 100 per cent record that the whole team says it is proud of.

Reviewers mark such things as standard of care, value for money, and whether they are treated with dignity.

Paul said: “We are an ambitious company, with great technology and systems, but we are all about people. That’s what sets us apart. This accolade is for all the people we work with and for.”

Your Home Care is the only home care provider in the UK to offer RESTORE2 from the NHS, which helps to monitor a person’s health, and it created a UK care sector first when it held a live question and answer session on Facebook.