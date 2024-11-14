Mansfield woman who lost brother to knife crime is key speaker at Nottinghamshire Police event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds of students in Nottinghamshire have learned about the agonising pain losing a loved one at the hands of a knife-carrier can cause.

Around 200 young people packed into the front of Nottingham College’s Basford campus for a powerful event focusing on knife crime.

Key speaker Chloe Castledine spoke to each of them about the immeasurable damage done to her family following the death of her brother 22-year-old Danny, who was stabbed to death in Amsterdam in June 2022 on his way to a music festival in Belgium with a friend.

Danny’s killer – a Belgian national referred to as Nongo B – was jailed for 14 years, while the Castledines, then of Mansfield, were left to pick up the pieces.

Chloe Castledine, Danny's sister, was a key speaker at the event. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The Danny C Foundation was set up by Chloe in the aftermath of her brother’s death, to create a positive legacy for Danny and educate more people about the dangers associated with knife crime.

Chloe got all this across during a powerful speech to college students at the event on November 13, which was held as part of Sceptre – the national knife crime week of action.

The Castledine family shared their heartbreaking tale of loss with Nottinghamshire Police earlier this year.

Romel Davis, youth outreach co-ordinator with Nottinghamshire Police, organised the event for the Prevention Hub. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Chloe said at the time: “We didn’t just lose a son and a brother, we lost ourselves as well.

"As a family, you’ve just always got that person missing.

“With us, if that one person hadn’t picked up a knife, how many people would’ve been better for it?

"I would be a completely different person, Danny might still be here, my mum and dad would be completely different.

Nottinghamshire Police officers also attended with information stalls at the event. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“That’s what we’re trying to do by providing this education around knife crime, and if it could just save one person’s life for their community around them, that’d be enough.”

A range of other activities were organised for students to get involved at the event, which was organised by Nottinghamshire Police's Prevention Hub.

Information stands were also set up for people to visit, while a raffle took place to close the 'Impact' event.

Romel Davis, youth outreach co-ordinator at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “What happened to Danny Castledine was an absolute tragedy that will have caused unspeakable pain to his loved ones.

“We’re therefore so grateful to his sister Chloe for finding the strength to share the family’s story and for agreeing to participate in the force's latest knife crime event at the college.

“Chloe’s words about how Danny's death has affected her family will have carried so much weight with the students in attendance and made each of them think about the damage carrying a knife can cause.”

Carl Ara, assistant principal of Nottingham College's Basford campus, said: “As a college, we recognise that growing up in Nottingham today presents unique challenges for young people.

"Addressing these challenges requires a unified effort — a collaboration between the young people of Nottingham and supportive organisations committed to their wellbeing and success.

"We are immensely proud of our students for their engagement and determination to be part of this change and grateful for the support of partners like Nottinghamshire Police and Romel, alongside our dedicated staff, who all share a vision for a brighter future for Nottingham’s youth.”