Mansfield woman to play bingo for eight days straight to set world record

A Mansfield Woodhouse woman is planning a mammoth bingo marathon to raise cash for her own animal charity, and set a world record to boot.

Yvette Price-Mear, 57, will travel to Beacon Bingo in Cricklewood, London, in a bid to raise funds for her pet bereavement support charity

Yvette Price-Mear, 57

Yvette will set off tonight (April 26), for her first game tomorrow, and will play 16 consecutive games until 10pm, on May 4, and hopes her efforts will earn her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Yvette said: "I go down to Beacon Bingo on the last Sunday of every month, as the house prize is bigger than other bingo halls.

"There is an incredible atmosphere and I've made loads of friends.

"I'm really looking forward to it!"

Yvette hopes to be in with a chance of winning the house prize of £10,000, which she will split between pet bereavement support group and the BACTA Charitable Trust, who support Great Ormond Street, Teenage Cancer Trust, Royal Marsden Hospital and the Rays of Sunshine Charities.

She is also hoping to raise £8,000 in donations along the way.

Yvette added: "I’ve been married to my husband Tony for 37 years and we have never been apart for over a week.

"Obviously I’ll miss Tony – but not half as much as I’ll miss the dog!"

This isn't the first bingo based challenge Yvette has taken on - last year she played 14 consecutive sessions at bingo halls between Birmingham and Manchester over seven days.

She travelled 726 miles and raised £1032.61.

Self-confessed animal lover Yvette began her pet bereavement charity 26 years ago.

After volunteering with the Samaritans and Cruse Bereavement Centre, she noticed more and more calls from people who were struggling with the loss of a pet.

She now councils people over the phone, by letter and through email who are mourning the loss of a much-loved pet.

Yvette said: "I give people the time and space they need to grieve. Life moves so fast nowadays, and the community support isn't there like it used to be."

Yvette appeared on Surprise Surprise with presenter Holly Willoughby in 2013.

She was nominated by daughter Rebecca, who said: "My mum is one of the kindest ladies you will ever meet. She has dedicated her entire life to charity work and helping other people."

Yvette was reunited with foreign exchange student Diana, who stayed with the Price-Mear family, and called Yvette her adopted mum.

Diana travelled from Wyoming to be reunited with Yvette who she hadn't seen since 1985.

To find out more about the pet bereavement support group or donate, visit: totalgiving.co.uk/charity/pet-bereavement-support-group