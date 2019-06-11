Mansfield woman tackles Yorkshire Three Peaks after making final promise to dad

A Warsop woman took on a mountain of a challenge when she tackled Yorkshire's three highest peaks at the weekend.

Despite the weather, Wendy Reynolds, aged 47, conquered Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough within 12 hours.

Determined Wendy, from Warsop, along with a team of 63 others, completed the gruelling 24 mile fell race in a bid to raise money for their chosen charities.

Wendy chose to support Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of her father, John Shephard, who sadly passed away after a battle with cancer.

Wendy said: "My promise to my dad was to always look after myself, and by walking on a regular basis and by setting myself these challenges I feel as though I am maintaining this one most important promise which in turn makes myself and hopefully my Dad proud.

"This challenge has taught me that I am stronger than I thought and that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible.

The group on during training

"There were numerous times when I could have easily given up, the weather was truly horrid rain after rain and then more rain throughout the day, making the climbs and descents terrifying.

"Slippy rocks, mud slides, boggy fields you name it we had it all.

"I am so proud and feel so humble to have been part of an amazing team as well we all fought together.

"I even mustered up strength from somewhere to run towards the finish line after nearly walking 29 miles.

"I think my Dad was definitely looking down on me at that point, thinking his daughter is crazy.

"Maybe I am but I did it for you Dad and the two charities who I am raising funds for so I hope I made you proud."

Wendy unfortunately suffered her own health problems, which lead her on a mission to get fitter.

She also raised money for the British Heart Foundation, who helped her after she suffered a heart attack at the age of 38.

Wendy added: "In February 201 I had an unexplained heart attack, which lead to me being in hospital for five days and having surgery to have two stents fitted to widen my arteries.

"The following November my beloved Dad passed away after fighting a battle with cancer.

"One of his last words to me was to promise him that I would continue to look after myself. My reply was of course yes."

Wendy's promise to her dad propelled her on when she found training for the challenge tough.

"I can remember getting his photos out halfway up - I looked at him and it propelled me onwards."

Since her heart attack, Wendy has been on a fitness journey to fulfil her promise to her dad.

Wendy, who works as an admin assistant, started walking on her lunch break, and even attempted the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in 2017, but suffered a foot injury after conquring two peaks.

"I feel more healthy now, and have dropped some dress sizes which is a bonus," said Wendy.

"When I think back to how I was before the heart attack, I was a different person.

"I have made little changes like walking with friends and found myself enjoying it."

Craig Stinson, one of the walk's organisers from Kirkby said: "The weather was absolutely horrendous!.

"Right from our 8am start, we had the bombardment of savage rain to contend with, and then when we started reaching higher ground, the wind and cloud certainly added to the mix.



"Everybody was wet through to the core even only after one mountain, and the first stop before the 2nd mountain saw people dive for dryer close so they could continue.



"All in all it was a brilliant and heroic effort by all, and I am immensely proud of each and everyone of those that turned up."

The group stands to raise over £25,000, which Craig called 'extraordinary'.

You can donate to Wendy's Virgin Money fund here: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=WendyReynolds4&pageUrl=3