Mansfield woman stabbed her partner after they fell out during holiday at Ingoldmells caravan park

A woman left her partner with a life-threatening injury after they fell out during a holiday which was intended to patch up their "volatile" relationship, a court heard.

Chelsea Wilkie picked up a six-inch kitchen knife to keep Luke Whitworth at bay during the dispute inside the holiday caravan where they were staying at Ingoldmells. In the struggle that followed she stabbed Mr Whitworth in the chest.

Lincoln Crown Court

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said that the couple had been in the bar at the Golden Sands Holiday Park and arrived separately back at their caravan.

“There was an exchange of abuse and an incident in which he assaulted her, at which point she picked up the knife to keep him at bay. It was reckless in the extreme and highly likely to lead, as did happen, to one or other of them suffering serious injury.”

Mr Cranmer-Brown said a woman staying at a neighbouring caravan looked out to see what was happening after hearing a bang.

The prosecutor told the court: “The female was shouting hysterically and the man was shouting that he was going to die. The defendant was saying she had killed him.”

The neighbour went to help and police were called.

Mr Cranmer-Brown said: “Mr Whitworth was saying conflicting things at the scene about how he suffered the injuries blaming her at one stage but saying he did it himself.

“The police sergeant who attended could see Mr Whitworth was in an extremely poor state. His lips were blue and his pulse was weak. It was obvious that he was extremely seriously injured and as a result the officer arrested the defendant.”

Mr Whitworth was initially taken to hospital in Boston but later transferred to the Queen’s Medical Centre. He suffered a punctured lung.

Since the incident, said Mr Cranmer-Brown, the couple have ended their relationship and each had gone their own separate way.

The court was told that at the time of the incident Wilkie was on a suspended jail sentence imposed by Nottingham Magistrates for an offence of battery arising out of an earlier incident when she threw a knife at Mr Whitworth.

Wilkie ,aged 24, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth, admitted a charge of unlawful wounding as a result of the incident on August 29, 2017, when she appeared this week.

She was given a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days.