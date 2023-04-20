Mansfield woman set to run London Marathon to raise funds for Versus Arthritis

Donna Simpson-Eyre, 44, started running in September 2019 and since then her confidence has contined to grow and she has now decided to challenge herself and run a marathon.

Donna said: “I was really lucky to secure a charity place for the London Marathon which was confirmed in November.

"I decided to run for Versus Arthritis because my mum has suffered with rheumatoid arthritis since the age of 17. The majority of her life has been a struggle, coping with mobility, pain, numerous stays in hospital and not being able to do the simplest of tasks that we all take for granted.

Donna Simpson-Eyre is running the London Marathon to raise funds for Versus Arthritis

"My mum has had the majority of her joints replaced over the years and some of them on more than once occasion but she still manages to keep a smile on her face and keep our ever-growing family in check.

"After years of trying different medications, she was put on a immunosuppressant medication which did help for a while but eventually gave her long term liver damage. So not only does mum live in constant pain and discomfort she has been given a lower life expectancy.

"My mum is still young at 64 and I'd really like raise as much money as possible for the charity to help prevent others with arthritis suffering in the same way my mum and our family have.”

Donna, who works as a receptionist at Lawrence Veterinary Centre in Eastwood, is a member of the Mountain Goats running group along with her husband.

She said: “The Mountain Goats are a fun friendly group of like-minded people who meet up a few times a week for social runs and a longer run at the weekend. They have been a great support to me and to be honest without them I wouldn't be doing half of what I do now, generally because I hate running alone and I like to run and chat.

