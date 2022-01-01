Mansfield woman honoured by Queen with OBE for public service

Katrina Williams has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her public service.

She is the head of travel and office solutions at the Government’s Crown Commercial Service, ‘an executive agency and trading fund of the Cabinet Office’.

She has worked at CCS for 10 years and, for the past 22 months has supported Covid-19 and crisis response activity.

An OBE medal.

Her work has included global repatriation, in partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “I am delighted.

“It has been an honour to work on so many programmes over the past 22 months that have contributed to supporting, improving and/or saving the lives of citizens.

“I work with some truly amazing people and I thank them sincerely for their continued support.”