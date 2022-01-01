Mansfield woman honoured by Queen with OBE for public service

A Mansfield woman has been honoured with an OBE in the New Year’s Honours.

By Dale Spridgeon
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 12:14 pm

Katrina Williams has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her public service.

She is the head of travel and office solutions at the Government’s Crown Commercial Service, ‘an executive agency and trading fund of the Cabinet Office’.

She has worked at CCS for 10 years and, for the past 22 months has supported Covid-19 and crisis response activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An OBE medal.

Her work has included global repatriation, in partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “I am delighted.

“It has been an honour to work on so many programmes over the past 22 months that have contributed to supporting, improving and/or saving the lives of citizens.

“I work with some truly amazing people and I thank them sincerely for their continued support.”

Read More

Read More
Sutton's paralympic canoeist Charlotte Henshaw made MBE

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

MansfieldQueenGovernment