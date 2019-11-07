Mansfield woman charged with assault after emergency worker head-butted

Kirsty Godson, 47, of Hollington Way in Mansfield has been charged with assault by beating, two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker and criminal damage following an incident yesterday (November 6)..

The incident happened at the Civic Centre in Mansfield at around 12.45pm where Godson allegedly assaulted a member of the public, then head-butted a neighbourhood warden which caused injuries to their face and nose.

Two officers were also bitten, spat at, and kicked in the face during the incident and have gone to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries have been described as not serious.

Godson has been charged and remanded and will appear before Mansfield Magistrates Court this morning.