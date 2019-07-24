Mansfield woken by early hours thunderstorm amid intense heatwave

The sky turned black and lightning streaked through the night sky over Mansfield as thunderstorms broke the humid weather last night.

Residents across the Nottinghamshire were woken up by the dramatic claps of thunder, and bolts of lightning illuminating the dark night sky.

The storm over Church Warsop last night. Picture: Sarah Shelley

READ MORE: Hot and humid day ahead - but just how hot will it get?

With temperatures soaring during the day, the torrential downpours that followed brought welcome, if temporary relief from the muggy heat.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather alert warning there could be a storm overnight, which covers the whole of the region and includes most of the UK.

It remains in place until 9am this morning, although the storms appear to have cleared in the Mansfield area.

Readers have been sending in their pictures and video of last night's storm.

The storm over Church Warsop last night. Picture: Sarah Shelley

According to the Met Office it is expected to be a humid and hot morning, although the day will dry up and temperatures are set to hit 27°C.

Please send your pictures of the storm to danielle.andrews@jpimedia.co.uk