Mansfield veterans join new support group

Veterans from Mansfield and north Nottinghamshire have joined a new support group.

The North Notts and Mansfield veteran support group has been set up to provide support, combat loneliness, and teach veterans new skills.

Chaired by David Pryor, the group meets once a fortnight, and organises day trips, provides a food bank, and even has a registered counsellor on hand to help with any mental health issues.

The group was initially started by Deborah Hill from Nottinghamshire Healthcare Partnership, Andrew Townsend from Skill-force and David Ealdon from the probation service.

Mr Pryor said he is 'totally over the moon' with the support the group has received from both charities, trusts and agencies, which allows the group to offer their services.

A grant from The Lee Bonsal Trust, and another from Councillor Brian Lohan from Mansfield District Council kick-started the group.

The Lee Bonsal Trust is run by Karen and Kenny Bonsal who started the charity after their son Lee took his own life after serving in Afghanistan.

For more information please call David Pryor on 07488269259