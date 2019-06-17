Mansfield Town's sports bar to open this weekend after makeover

Mansfield Town's newly-refurbished sports bar is set to open to the public this Saturday.

The Sandy Pate Sports Bar, located at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand, at the One Call Stadium closed on Monday, June 3, for the upgrades.

Sandy Pat Sports Bar.

Until Saturday, June 22, the Kevin Bird Suite is being utilised.

The Kevin Bird Suite will be open from 4pm until 11pm on weekdays.

