Mansfield Town legend Sandy Pate enjoys first look at club's new sports bar

Mansfield Town's newly-refurbished sports bar is a great place to bring your family and friends, says Stags legend Sandy Pate, who has his name above the door.

Formerly known as the Sandy Pate Sports Bar, the bar at the One Call Stadium on Quarry Lane is now named ‘Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen’, after it was given a rustic makeover and a dose of "character".

Stags legend Sandy Pate, pulls a pint at the newly refurbish Sandy's Bar and Kitchen with bar manager, Jonathan Redfearn.

Mr Pate who made 479 appearances for the club said it was a privilege to still have the bar named after him.

Speaking at the VIP opening of the bar today, Friday, June 21, he said: "I am quite proud in the way they have done it - I'm going to ring my sisters in Edinburgh and get them to come down to have a look at it.

"It is really nice - it is a good change from the previous bar.

"It has tones more character, it is very different from a normal sports bar at a stadium.

VIP guests chill at the newly-refurbished Sandy's Bar and Kitchen on Friday.

"It looks like a place you can take your family for a meal or take your best friend.

"The bar has been packed on many occasions, maybe it will be even more so now."

Take a look at Mansfield Town's new bar as it nears completion

It will be open to the public on Saturday from 12 noon until 11pm, with a new menu available, as well as 20 per cent off all food purchased on this day only.

And, throughout the month of July, customers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount from their food bill.

Pictured at the VIP grand opening of the newly-refurbished Sandy Pate Sports Bar, now named Sandy's Bar and Kitchen are from left, stadium director Paul Broughton, Stags manager John Dempster, Tina Broughton the operations director, Stags legend Sandy Pate, director Steve Middleton and Academy director Mark Hawkins.

Tina Broughton, operations director, who has masterminded the refurbishment, said: "The VIP event has been a brilliant success. People have said really positive things, we have had great feedback on social media.

"We have a new menu to cater for all tastes and our overall intention is to make the bar modern and give it a warm feel for our customers, who can enjoy the new bar and kitchen seven days a week.

"People have been waiting for this in Mansfield and the fact is it is a sports bar, that covers all sports, we hope it will appeal to a lot of people.

"It will be a real asset to Mansfield and one of the finest of its kind in Nottinghamshire."

The interior of the newly refurbished Sandy's Bar and Kitchen.

New role at Mansfield Town for Jamie McGuire