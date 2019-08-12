Mansfield Town hold silence in memory of stabbed teen Liam Peters

Mansfield Town Football Club held a minute's silence ahead of their match against Morecambe on Saturday (August 10).

The silence was a mark of respect for Liam Peters, aged 18, who was stabbed in an incident on Gladstone Street on August 1.

The team observe a minute's silence

READ MORE: Teenager appears in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old in Mansfield

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

A 17-year-old youth will stand trial accused of Liam's murder at the end of January next year.

READ MORE: Mansfield fundraiser day to be held in memory of Liam Peters

Mansfield Town Football Club held a minute's silence ahead of their match against Morecambe on Saturday (August 10).

Carolyn Radford, chief executive officer of Mansfield Town FC said: “As a club and community, we were devastated to learn of Liam’s death.



“Our heartfelt prayers and thoughts are with Liam’s loved ones at this heart breaking time. I can’t begin to imagine what they’re going through as a family.

READ MORE: 'Mansfield is devastated': Tributes paid to 'truly amazing' victim of fatal stabbing



“We stand together with Liam’s family in imploring people who are carrying and/or thinking of using knives to stop.



“We will do all we can as a football club, alongside Liam’s family, to help re-iterate the vital message that knife crime is wholly wrong and can cause lasting devastation.”